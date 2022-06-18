Winfield Associates Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.96.

ADBE stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,455,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.62. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

