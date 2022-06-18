Winfield Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,802,000 after buying an additional 146,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,720,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 1,875,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

