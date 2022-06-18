Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in II-VI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,129 shares of company stock worth $593,357. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIVI traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,985. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $75.23.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. II-VI’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

