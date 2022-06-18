Wing Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.02140886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00098537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

