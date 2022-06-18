WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.76. 128,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 141,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,409,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 399,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,531 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000.

