WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 520,757 shares.The stock last traded at $62.40 and had previously closed at $63.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,292,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,780,000 after acquiring an additional 870,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 981,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 34,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 76,580 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

