Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,908.33.

WZZAF stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.