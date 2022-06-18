Wolfe Research Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $92.09 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.87.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

