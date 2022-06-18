WOWswap (WOW) Trading Down 32.3% Over Last Week

WOWswap (WOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $738,306.67 and $19,061.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00006651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $831.25 or 0.04342101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00106428 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013723 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

