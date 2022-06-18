Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 72150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.
About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)
