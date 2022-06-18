XIO Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000175 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

