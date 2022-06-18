XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

XPO opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

