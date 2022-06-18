Yearn Finance Bit Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.00 (YFBT)

Yearn Finance Bit (YFBT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Yearn Finance Bit has a market capitalization of $8,738.90 and $25.00 worth of Yearn Finance Bit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yearn Finance Bit has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Yearn Finance Bit coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.00 or 0.00044889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yearn Finance Bit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,795.04 or 0.99869310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00120000 BTC.

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Profile

YFBT is a coin. Yearn Finance Bit’s total supply is 2,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093 coins. Yearn Finance Bit’s official Twitter account is @yf_bit . The official website for Yearn Finance Bit is yfbit.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance Bit is a decentralized token under ERC-20 protocol, it allows users to stake YFBT, borrow assets, and vote for improvements within the community. Its staking platform enables investors to earn a yield on YFBT token, depositing, and selecting the amount they want to stake, they will get an APR of 25%, and it can be unlocked anytime. “

Yearn Finance Bit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Finance Bit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yearn Finance Bit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yearn Finance Bit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Finance Bit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Finance Bit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.