YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

YETI opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in YETI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in YETI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in YETI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

