Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $765.22

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.22 ($9.29) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($8.74). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 741 ($8.99), with a volume of 3,006 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 756.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 764.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £429.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)
