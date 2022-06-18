Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $765.22

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 765.22 ($9.29) and traded as low as GBX 720 ($8.74). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 741 ($8.99), with a volume of 3,006 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 756.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 764.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £429.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

