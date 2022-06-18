ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $119,096.04 and $70.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00078680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00055405 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.