Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $399.80 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $399.80 million and approximately $127.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00258079 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.66 or 0.02169601 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002660 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,225,848,543 coins and its circulating supply is 12,934,381,390 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.