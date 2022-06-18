Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0320

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $413.21 million and $118.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,222,933,291 coins and its circulating supply is 12,931,466,138 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

