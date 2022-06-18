ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $3,578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 316.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

