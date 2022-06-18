ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $172.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.14 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.38 and its 200 day moving average is $220.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

