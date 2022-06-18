ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $221,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 295,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 475.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE TYL opened at $310.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.30.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.