ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $171,000 Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $6.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

