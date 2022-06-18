ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 975 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.21.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,200.00.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.