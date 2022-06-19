280,102 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,633,000. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for approximately 1.8% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ACG Wealth owned 0.25% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

PECO opened at $33.19 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 144.30.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

