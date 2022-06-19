2key.network Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (2KEY)

2key.network (2KEY) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $173,018.74 and $1,519.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.13 or 1.00038147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00121490 BTC.

About 2key.network

2KEY is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

