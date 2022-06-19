4,809 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.88. 23,649,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

