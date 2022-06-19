5,392 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

