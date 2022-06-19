AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Buys 632 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,061.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $279.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

