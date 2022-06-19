AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 10,757 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.6% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.