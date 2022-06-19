AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $138.28 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.84. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.