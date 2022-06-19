Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $14.92 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 695.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $322.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.13 and a 200-day moving average of $375.98. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Barclays cut their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

