Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $18.10 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7,055.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $144.18 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

