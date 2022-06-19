Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 87 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

NYSE:GS opened at $279.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

