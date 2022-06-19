ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.26.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.