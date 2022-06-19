ACG Wealth Grows Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

