ACG Wealth Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

