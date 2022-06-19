ACG Wealth Sells 4,668 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day moving average of $577.39. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $476.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

