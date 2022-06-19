ACoconut Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $133,738.57 and approximately $11,492.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

