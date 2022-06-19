Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Hits $2.26 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,606.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,058.06 or 0.05396414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00026398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00273637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.73 or 0.00610662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00075375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.05 or 0.00556169 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

