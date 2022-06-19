Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Argus reduced their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.60 and its 200 day moving average is $472.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

