Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. The company has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.