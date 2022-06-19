Advisory Resource Group Buys 131 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.