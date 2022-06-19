Advisory Resource Group Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisory Resource Group cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

