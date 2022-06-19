Advisory Resource Group Has $276,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average is $203.13.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

