Advisory Resource Group Purchases 183 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisory Resource Group increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Shares of DOCU opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

