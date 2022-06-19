Advisory Resource Group Sells 8,411 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Advisory Resource Group cut its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 41,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,571,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 144.30.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

