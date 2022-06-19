Aeternity 1-Day Volume Tops $997,549.00 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and $997,549.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 401,878,965 coins and its circulating supply is 356,058,022 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

