All Sports Trading 65.9% Higher This Week (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $665,554.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

