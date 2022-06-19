Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($286.46) to €250.00 ($260.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($239.58) to €225.00 ($234.38) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ALIZY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Allianz has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
