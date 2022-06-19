Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.47.

ALNY stock opened at $137.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

